Covid-19 vaccine will be found in Pune: Supriya Sule

After going around world, Covid-19 vaccine will be found in Pune: Supriya Sule

PM Modi visited the SII facility near Pune to review the development and manufacturing of coronavirus vaccine

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Nov 28 2020, 23:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2020, 23:42 ist
NCP leader Supriya Sule. Credit: PTI Photo

Even if one goes around the world, vaccine for Covid-19 will be found only in Pune, NCP MP Supriya Sule said on Saturday, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Serum Institute of India (SII).

Modi visited the SII facility near here to review the development and manufacturing of coronavirus vaccine.

Speaking at a campaign meeting for election to the Pune Graduates Constituency of the Legislative Council at Talegaon Dabhade, Sule said, "He (Modi) is in Pune today.

Coronavirus vaccine news live updates on DH

"See, after making rounds everywhere in the world, the vaccine on Covid-19 would be found in Pune. Nothing is beyond Pune," the Baramati MP said.

"Ultimately it was Punekar who invented the vaccine. Else someone will say that he invented it," she quipped.

Pune-based SII has signed an agreement to manufacture the vaccine developed by the Jenner Institute of Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Pune
Supriya Sule

What's Brewing

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt could be yours

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt could be yours

They beat Covid-19, then again, and again, and again

They beat Covid-19, then again, and again, and again

'What makes BJP special is what I call Hindu Fevicol’

'What makes BJP special is what I call Hindu Fevicol’

Trump's Afghan troop withdrawal is gift to the Taliban

Trump's Afghan troop withdrawal is gift to the Taliban

 