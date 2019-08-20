After HC denies protection, Chidambaram meets Sibal

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday discussed with senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Salman Khurshid the situation after the Delhi High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in corruption and money laundering cases related to the INX Media scam.

Sibal was asked by Supreme Court official to place Chidambaram's petition before Registrar (judicial) who will take call for putting it before the Chief Justice of India.

Sibal met Registrar (judicial) Surya Pratap Singh and explained him the situation and what could be done.

The senior lawyer told PTI that SC Registrar (judicial) has said he will inform him about development on Chidambaram's plea.

Sibal, along with a team of lawyers, is currently exploring the possibility of mentioning the appeal against the high court order in the Supreme Court.

The discussions are going on in the Supreme Court.

The development came minutes after the high court declined interim protection from arrest to Chidambaram for approaching the Supreme Court.

After the high court denied him relief, senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Chidambaram, sought a stay on the operation of the order for three days, which the court denied.