After Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, trouble brewing for Congress in Punjab

After Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, a factional rivalry is brewing in Congress-ruled Punjab as two key detractors of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh approached the state Governor demanding a CBI probe over the government’s handling of the hooch tragedy that claimed 112 lives.

Former Punjab Congress chief Partap Singh Bajwa and Rajya Sabha member Samsher Singh Dullo approached Governor V P Singh Badnore with a demand for a CBI probe, triggering a sharp reaction from party chief Sunil Jakhar and the entire Punjab council of ministers.

Jakhar accused Bajwa and Dullo of “back-stabbing” the party and scripting a Sachin Pilot-like conspiracy by railing against the party-led government. He recalled that Pilot had flayed his own government on the issue of infant deaths in Rajasthan.

“Had action been taken against Pilot then itself, what is happening today in Rajasthan could have been avoided,” he said.

On Thursday, the entire Punjab council of ministers sought the expulsion of Bajwa and Dullo for “anti-party and anti-government activities”.

Bajwa and Dullo hit back at the council of ministers and reminded them that it would be against the principles of democracy if they did not criticise the government that was working against the interest of the people that had elected them to power.

“We are disheartened by the lack of effective action by the state administration in ensuring that the families who have lost loved ones due to the liquor mafia are delivered justice,” the duo said.

Bajwa said during his tenure as the state Congress chief, Amarinder not only opposed and criticised the party but also had the “audacity to criticise Rahul Gandhi, who is our esteemed leader”.

Bajwa and Dullo also criticised the handling of the investigation in the drug case against former minister and Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia and the sacrilege case that had rocked the state in 2015.

Bajwa, a Rahul Gandhi favourite, was forced to step down as Punjab Congress chief in the face of the rebellion by Amarinder ahead of the assembly elections in 2017.

Bajwa has been pushed to the margins in Punjab Congress as Amarinder strengthened his hold over the party after being sworn-in as chief minister for the second term in 2017.

Once close friends, Bajwa had a bitter parting of ways with Amarinder after the latter’s leadership qualities post-Congress loss in the 2012 assembly elections.