After Mishra bail repeal, Congress wants MoS Teni removed

After the Supreme Court on Monday cancelled the bail granted to Ashish Mishra, the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, and directed him to surrender within a week, Congress stepped up its attack on the Centre and questioned when MoS home Ajay Mishra Teni would be terminated.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said: "When will PM sack the minister from his council, when will BJP stop protecting people who have ditched farmers?".

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana and comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli asked the Allahabad High Court to examine afresh whether Mishra should be granted bail or not.

The bench noted that the victims have been denied a chance of an effective hearing and the high court overlooked relevant considerations. It further said that the "tearing hurry" shown by the high court merits the setting aside of the bail order and remanded the matter back to the high court for fresh consideration. The bench said the high court order cannot be sustained and is thus set aside.

Earlier, the apex court had objected to the high court order giving credence to "irrelevant" details in the FIR and post-mortem reports to grant bail to Mishra.

On April 4, the Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court that the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, where eight people lost their lives, was a grave offence, but no untoward incident happened after Ashish Mishra, prime accused in the case was granted bail, and he was also not a flight risk.

