After monkeys, Jaipur Police blame constable for loss of evidence in murder case: Report

After blaming the loss of evidence in a murder case on monkeys, the Jaipur police on Wednesday informed a lower court that the evidence was lost due to the carelessness of a constable.

The police said that the constable on duty was suspended following the incident, who later retired and died. The cops shifted the blame on a constable after the court issued notice to senior police officials over the evidence being taken away by monkeys.

According to a report by The Times of India, the Police had informed the court that the packet containing 15 pieces of evidence, including the knife used for murder, was taken by monkeys when they were asked to produce evidence.

The court was hearing a case of a youth named Shashikant Sharma whose dead body was found in September 2016 at primary health care in Chandwaji police station in Jaipur. After the body was found, relatives and others blocked the Jaipur-Delhi highway.