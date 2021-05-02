13 Oppn leaders demand free Covid-19 vaccine for all

After poll results, 13 opposition leaders demand free Covid-19 vaccination drive

We call upon the Central government to immediately launch a free mass vaccination programme, they said

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS , New Delhi,
  • May 02 2021, 21:18 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 21:18 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Within minutes of the declaration of assembly poll results, 13 opposition parties on Sunday issued a joint statement urging the Modi government to launch a free mass vaccination drive across the country and ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to all hospitals in the Covid-19 fight.

“In times of the uncontrollable surge of the pandemic across our country, we call upon the Central government to focus all attention in ensuring the uninterrupted flow of Oxygen supplies to all hospitals and health centres across the country,” said the statement by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and ten others.

Also read: India’s Covid-19 crisis shakes Modi’s image of strength

The other signatories were Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee and JMM chief Hemant Soren, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK chief M K Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI leader D Raja and CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury.

“We call upon the Central government to immediately launch a free mass vaccination programme across the country,” they said.

Also read: Bengal saved India today, says Mamata Banerjee on landslide victory

The opposition leaders asked the Modi government to utilise the budgetary allocation of Rs 35,000 crore for the vaccination programme.

The joint statement can be seen as a formation of a pressure group on national issues such as the ongoing pandemic in an attempt to influence central policies and actions.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Coroanvirus
Narendra Modi
HD Devegowda
Sharad Pawar
Sonia Gandhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Assam: Cops stop BJP workers from celebrating poll win

Assam: Cops stop BJP workers from celebrating poll win

Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win

Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win

Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map

Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map

Kerala Polls: Interactive map

Kerala Polls: Interactive map

Assam Polls: Interactive map

Assam Polls: Interactive map

West Bengal Polls: Interactive map

West Bengal Polls: Interactive map

Elusive peace on the western front

Elusive peace on the western front

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

 