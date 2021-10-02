After Punjab, fresh trouble for Congress in Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya

As Congress grappled with the crisis in Punjab, trouble was brewing in Chhattisgarh where MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel were camping here to thwart any attempts at leadership change, while disgruntled legislators in Meghalaya were all set to join the Trinamool Congress.

As Congress leadership said a decision on the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab unit chief would be taken soon, the cricketer-turned-politician vowed allegiance to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra even without any post.

“Will uphold principles of Gandhi Ji & Shastri Ji … Post or No Post will stand by Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi! Let all negative forces try to defeat me, but with every ounce of positive energy will make Punjab win, Punjabiyat (Universal Brotherhood) win & every Punjabi win,” Sidhu said on Twitter.

Congress is keen to retain Sidhu as the Punjab Congress chief despite opposition from a section of the state leaders and look ahead at the preparations for the assembly elections early next year.

In Chhattisgarh, the Congress is in a fix over the reported power-sharing agreement between Baghel and Health Minister T S Singh Deo. The two leaders have met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi recently amid indications that the chief minister may have to make way for Singh Deo.

While Singh Deo awaited a decision from the leadership quietly, MLAs loyal to the chief minister have been camping in Delhi to thwart any attempts at leadership change in the state.

In Meghalaya, former chief minister Mukul Sangma and a group of MLAs were unhappy over the appointment of former Union Minister Vincent Pala as the state Congress chief.

Reports had it that Sangma, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, had a meeting with Trinamool Congress general secretary in Kolkata recently.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has summoned Sangma to Delhi on Sunday to avert a “Punjab-like crisis” in the north-eastern hill state.

Sangma and a few disgruntled MLAs are expected to meet Gandhi and decide on their future course of action later.

