After RS polls snub, Nagma vents discontent with Congress on Twitter

After being ignored again for a Rajya Sabha berth, actor-turned-politician Nagma took to social media to express her grievances with the Congress leadership.

For the single seat that Congress could win from Maharashtra, the All India Congress Committee nominated Imran Pratapgarhi, an Uttar Pradesh-based Urdu poet.

An unhappy Nagma used Twitter to air her disappointment and wanted to know from Congress President Sonia Gandhi whether she was less deserving.

"Sonia Ji, our Congress president, had personally committed to accommodating me in Rajya Sabha in 2003-04 when I joined the Congress party at her behest. We were not in power then. Since then, it has been 18 years, they did not find an opportunity. Mr Imran is accommodated in RS from Maharashtra. I ask, am I less deserving,” she said in the tweet.

“Our 18 years of penance also fell short in front of Imran Bhai,” she replied to a tweet by Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, who was also ignored.

Nagma is one of the General Secretaries of All India Mahila Congress, and is in-charge of Jammu & Kashmir.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, however, clarified that Congress was a democratic party and individuals could speak, but what mattered was that it was the party’s decision.

“We agree with the decision of Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi. There are no disputes within Congress. We respect the decision of the high command,” he said, adding that it did not matter if the candidate was from another state.