After SC rap, Centre forms Group of Secretaries on community kitchens

After a rap from the Supreme Court, the Modi government has constituted a 'Group of Food Secretaries' from states to deliberate on the framework of the Community Kitchens Scheme.

A decision in this regard was taken during a meeting of state food ministers convened by Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal here.

“A community kitchen scheme needs to be prepared – which is simple, transparent and in the benefit of people,” he said, adding that the initiative would ensure that no one sleeps hungry in the country.

Last week, the Supreme Court had rapped the Centre for delay in drawing up a scheme to set up community kitchens.

“We have doubt that you have any intention to implement the scheme. Your affidavit doesn't indicate anywhere that you're considering forming a scheme,” Chief Justice of India N V Ramana had said hearing a case in this regard on November 16.

Addressing the food ministers meeting here on Thursday, Goyal said a community kitchen needs to be built on four pillars of quality, hygiene, reliability and spirit of service.

The Group of Food Secretaries include Food Secretaries from eight states – Kerala, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, Bihar, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. The Food Secretary of Madhya Pradesh head the Group.

The next meeting at the officers level will be held on November 29 to deliberate on the framework proposal.

The Supreme Court, while hearing a writ petition on establishing community kitchens across the country, had directed the Centre on October 27 to come out with some policy decisions to implement the Community Kitchen Scheme after taking into consideration similar initiatives in different states.

Check out DH's latest videos: