After service charge cap, here's how much you'll have to pay for Covid-19 vaccine at private hospitals

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a price cap on service charges for Covid-19 vaccines at private hospitals, prices of jabs across manufacturers have seen a revision.

PM Modi had said that the Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers for free supply to states, while private sector hospitals will continue to procure 25 per cent of vaccines but they cannot charge more than Rs 150 per dose over the pre-fixed price.

Here are the prices after the Rs 150 per dose cap (inclusive of 5 per cent GST):

Covishield: Rs 780

Covaxin: Rs 1,410

Sputnik V: Rs 1,145

