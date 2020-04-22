After the 'Nizamuddin shock,' no COVID-19 positive case in Assam in the past 7 days

No COVID-19 positive case has been reported in Assam in the past seven days as the state inched closer to mop up the "shock" provided by the Nizamuddin incident.

"Fortunately, no positive case has been reported in the past seven days. Out of the 34 positive cases we received, 19 has been discharged from the hospitals and we hope to release the rest of them soon. We all just hope that no fresh case comes up," health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters here on Wednesday. The state has tested over 5,700 samples so far.

Till March 31, the state reported no COVID-19 positive case but Nizamuddin incident came as a shocker with 33 of those who returned from Nizamuddin or their family members tested positive thereafter. Only one person, who did not have any connection with Nizamuddin incident tested positive in the state.

The health department and the state police went into a tizzy as soon as the Centre and Andhra Pradesh government shared a list of over 800 persons from the state on March 31, who returned from Nizamuddin congregation but did not go to health centres for COVID-19 screening for quarantine. Some of them responded to the state government's appeals and visited hospitals but more than 200 went into hiding. This forced the state government to take help of the clerics, Masjids and the gaonburhas (village headmen) to identify and bring them to health centres. The state police also issued a warning to register FIR against those refusing to come to the hospital.

Conditional relaxation:

The state government has decided to allow conditional relaxation for travel of those who are stuck across the state due to the lockdown, for three days between April 25 to 27.

The relaxation, however, will be granted subject to clearance from the deputy commissioners.

Those who are stuck elsewhere will be granted permission to return (one time) to their home or office. Similarly, employers who need to transport their workers to the workplace, which have been allowed to resume work, will also be allowed to do so after necessary permission from district authorities. "The relaxation will be granted on the humanitarian ground but the protocols issued by the union ministry of home affairs will be strictly followed," Sarma said.