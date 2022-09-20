Players given food in toilet: Action against contractor

After viral video of players served food in toilet in UP: Anurag Thakur directs action

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 20 2022, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2022, 13:52 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ani_digital

After a viral video of Kabaddi players in Uttar Pradesh's Sahranpur being served food in a toilet, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday promised that strict action would be taken against the contractors and officers

"I've directed strict action against the accused contractor and officers. I have also directed that the contractor be blacklisted for the future," Anurag Thakur told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Cm Manish Sisodia slammed the BJP for providing such 'facilities' to athletes.

"While the Delhi government is giving athletes 'world-class' training, facilities and financial assistance, the BJP is giving them this.." he tweeted with the viral video.

Photographs and videos of food served in the toilet to kabaddi players who participated in a tournament in Saharanpur district went viral across social media over the weekend.

The state-level U-17 girls' Kabaddi tournament was held in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh from September 16.

A junior player from the tournament claimed that the "same rice" that was seen to be kept in the stadium's toilet, was served to players.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Trending
Anurag Thakur

What's Brewing

A letter to Roger Federer

A letter to Roger Federer

Amazon fires in Brazil surpass last year's record

Amazon fires in Brazil surpass last year's record

How many ants are on Earth? 20 quadrillion, says study

How many ants are on Earth? 20 quadrillion, says study

Cave reveals India’s drought records of past 1,000 yrs

Cave reveals India’s drought records of past 1,000 yrs

 