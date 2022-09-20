After viral video of players served food in toilet in UP: Anurag Thakur directs action

After a viral video of Kabaddi players in Uttar Pradesh's Sahranpur being served food in a toilet, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday promised that strict action would be taken against the contractors and officers

"I've directed strict action against the accused contractor and officers. I have also directed that the contractor be blacklisted for the future," Anurag Thakur told news agency ANI.

I've directed strict action against the accused contractor and officers. I have also directed that the contractor be blacklisted for the future: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on food being served to players from the toilet during a state sports competition in Saharanpur, UP pic.twitter.com/ktZ89THKwI — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022

Meanwhile AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Cm Manish Sisodia slammed the BJP for providing such 'facilities' to athletes.

"While the Delhi government is giving athletes 'world-class' training, facilities and financial assistance, the BJP is giving them this.." he tweeted with the viral video.

देश के उभरते खिलाड़ियों को ऐसी सुविधाए देती है बीजेपी सरकार, कि वे खाना भी टॉयलेट में खाने पर बाध्य है? जहा दिल्ली सरकार खिलाड़ियों को हर कदम पर विश्वस्तरीय ट्रेनिंग सुविधाए व आर्थिक समर्थन दे रही है, वही BJP खिलाड़ियों को ये दे रही है... https://t.co/sTvBhSNbR8 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 20, 2022

Photographs and videos of food served in the toilet to kabaddi players who participated in a tournament in Saharanpur district went viral across social media over the weekend.

The state-level U-17 girls' Kabaddi tournament was held in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh from September 16.

A junior player from the tournament claimed that the "same rice" that was seen to be kept in the stadium's toilet, was served to players.