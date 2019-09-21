‘Agenda of devpt, integrity led to Art 370 abrogation’

Union Minister for Chemical and Fertilizer D V Sadananda Gowda said the development and integrity agenda of BJP-led Central government was the motive behind the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.

He was speaking at the national integration programme organised by district BJP at Country Inn in Manipal.

Gowda said BJP had planned long ago the process to annul both the Articles which offered special status to Kashmir. “Stability in Kashmir is the priority. Once Kashmir returns to normalcy, the state will receive special focus from BJP-led government’s developmental agenda,” he stressed.

The minister praised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to go for the President’s approval instead of Constitutional amendment.

He said the PM’s address in USA on September 22 to the Indian diaspora will again showcase India’s potential to the world.

Gowda also elaborated on the development programme initiated in North East India to ensure the bonding with the rest of the country.

Gowda said that it was tragic that Congress used the sentiments of Kashmir Pandits for selfish gains. Although Ambedkar was against special status accorded to Kashmir, Nehru led the delegation in framing the Articles that granted special status to Kashmir which made it a paradise for terror activities.

“India will also acquire PoK,” Gowda said and added that the plan was still under wraps to avoid chaos.

The minister asserted that the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A will be followed with the introduction of uniform civil code.Gowda expressed confidence on GDP bouncing back. Modi government’s decision on tax deduction to corporate and infusing of funds in different sectors has shown positive outcome, he said.