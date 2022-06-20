Agnipath protest: Railways cancels over 500 trains

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 20 2022, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2022, 15:46 ist
Trains stand parked at Hatia Railway Station after their cancellation due to 'Bharat Bandh', called to protest against Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme. Credit: PTI Photo

As many as 529 trains were cancelled on Monday in the wake of massive pan-India protest against the Centre's newly introduced defence recruitment scheme Agnipath.

Of the 529 trains, 181 were mail/express trains and 348 were passenger trains. Apart from them, the Railways also partially cancelled 4 mail express and 6 passenger trains.

Also Read: Bihar suspends Internet in 20 districts amid Agnipath protests

The Northern Railways said that 71 Delhi-bound commuter trains (including return services) and 18 East bound train services scheduled from different northern railway terminals were cancelled.

The Agnipath scheme, termed as a historic and transformative measure by the government, has met unprecedented levels of agitations and protests in several states across India. The protesters have been targeting trains and have torched several of them due to which the railways has suffered a major loss of property over the last five days.

Agnipath
Agnipath Row
Railways
India News
trains

