Agnipath protests: MHA announces 10% reservation for Agniveers in CAPFs and Assam Rifles

10% reservation for Agniveers in CAPFs, Assam Rifles

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 18 2022, 09:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2022, 09:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

With protests breaking out across the country over the armed forces's 'Agnipath' scheme, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decided to reserve 10 per cent vacancies for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles for 'Agniveers'.

Apart from that the MHA also announced 3 years age relaxation beyond upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in the two forces. For the 1st batch of Agniveers, age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond upper age limit.

More to follow...

