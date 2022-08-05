Agnipath: Registration for recruitment in Army begins from Friday in Jammu

Jammu: Agnipath recruitment registration begins today

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Aug 05 2022, 07:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 07:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The registration for recruitment of ‘Agniveers’ in the Army in the Jammu region will start from Friday at Sunjuwan military station here, officials said.

"Online registration for Army Agniveer recruitment rally starts from 5 August and will close on 3 September 2022,” a PRO defence said here.

The recruitment rally will be conducted at Zorawar Stadium, Sunjuwan military station, Jammu, from October 7 for the candidates from Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts, he said.

The rally will be conducted for recruitment into the Indian Army as Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme, the PRO said.

The candidates can apply online through official website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in only.

The Army recruiting Office, Jammu has advised that the recruitment into the Army is a free service and selection is fair and purely based on merit, the PRO defence said.

"No money is required to be paid to anyone. All candidates are advised to stay away from touts (dalals)," he said.

