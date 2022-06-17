Agnipath sets nation ablaze: How India is protesting the scheme

The agitation against the government's Agnipath scheme to recruit youth into the armed forces intensified on Friday with several states witnessing violent protests. Here's a low-down on how the Agnipath scheme is facing opposition from the youth in India.

Bihar

Bihar has been at the forefront of violent agitations with army aspirants blocking several roads and disrupting railway services. The protestors have torched several train coaches in Bihar and have vandalized government buses over the past three days. At least 20 coaches of the New Delhi-Bhagalpur Vikramshila Express and New Delhi-Darbhanga Bihar Sampark Kranti Express at Lakhisarai and Samastipur stations were set afire on Friday. People have also burnt tyres at several places and widespread protests are being witnessed in Buxar, Samastipur and Bhagalpur. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi’s Betiah residence was attacked by the agitators demanding the withdrawal of the scheme.

Uttar Pradesh

Several districts in Uttar Pradesh witnessed protests by youth infuriated over the Agnipath Scheme. Violent protests were also witnessed in Ballia, where a violent mob set a train afire on Friday. Protesters also blocked the Varanasi-Jaunpur road and several instances of agitation are being reported from the region. Some youngsters gathered in Bulandshahr to stage a protest against the scheme. However, they dispersed soon after the assurance from the officials. Gatherings were also reported in Unnao, Mathura, and Auraiya.

Also Read: Anti-Agnipath stir intensifies in Bihar, deputy Chief Minister's house attacked

Haryana

Anti-Agnipath protests were also seen in Haryana where youth blocked railway routes. Earlier on Thursday, the protestors had allegedly pelted stones on the police officials and had set several police vehicles on fire in Palwal, thereby injuring several cops. Instances of aerial firing were also reported from different parts of the state. Other districts including Rohtak, Hisar, and Narnaul are on alert over possibility of violence. Meanwhile, authorities have suspended internet in Ballabhgarh and Palwal.

Telangana

Violent protests broke out at Secunderabad railway station on Friday where students damaged railway properties and set two bogies of a train on fire. Several stalls were also vandalized at the railway station. While two coaches of the Ajanta Express were burnt, protesters also set parcel items, including a few bikes, on fire. Additional security forces were rushed to the spot to control the mob. The police had to resort to firing after measures like lathi-charge and tear-gas failed. At least one person has been killed in the violence and a few others injured have been rushed to the hospital.

Madhya Pradesh

Indore and Gwalior witnessed youth damaging public property. The protestors vandalised properties at the Birla Nagar Railway station, an NDTV report stated. Several trains were also blocked by the protestors who went on to pelt stones at the trains at the station.

Also Read: As Agnipath faces 'agni-pareeksha', Centre defends 'golden opportunity'

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party activists and several armed forces aspirants protested the central government's move. Several cities, including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sikar, Ajmer, and Jhunjhunu witnessed massive protests, and additional police force had to be deployed.

Jammu and Kashmir

Several aspirants gathered outside the recruitment office on Thursday to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with the government’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme. According to a report in The Indian Express, Tawi Bridge was blocked and anti-government slogans were raised. Reportedly, local police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

Other States

Protests disrupted the law and order in West Bengal and Delhi. Protestors blocked one side of the Jaipur-Delhi highway for almost seven hours, leading to traffic disruption.