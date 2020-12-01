Agri reform tells world Indian industry seeks to grow but not at cost of farmers: Irani

'India agri sector seeks to grow, not at farmers' cost'

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said the agricultural reform undertaken by the government sends out a signal globally that the Indian industry seeks to grow without compromising the interests of the country's farming community.

"The agricultural reform that has been led by the Prime Minister tells the world and particularly the Indian community, industry and farmers that the industry seeks to grow but not at the cost of our farming communities," Irani said at a virtual conference organised by the industry body CII.

However, the minister for textiles and women and child development did not specify any particular agricultural reform. Thousands of farmers continued to camp and protest at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.

Besides, Irani said over five lakh farmers have benefited by the cotton procurement valued at over Rs 7,500 crore undertaken by the Cotton Corporation of India for the ongoing season.

She said Rs 6,314 crore out of the over Rs 7,500 crore has already been digitally transferred to these farmers directly in their bank accounts.

Irani also highlighted the opportunities for diversification in the jute sector, India's potential to become self-reliant in the wool segment and the need for overcoming the processing challenges in the silk sector.

She said the ball was now in the industry's court to assess how it will meet the needs of a New India and ensure that in the global supply chain, the country takes the position firmly of a leading textile community.

