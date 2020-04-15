Here are MHA's guidelines for extended lockdown

Agriculture, pharma units to remain open: Here are MHA's guidelines, rules for the extended lockdown till May 3

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 15 2020, 10:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 10:49 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo
Highlights: 
Masks are made compulsory in public places nation-wide
Agriculture, farm machinery shops to remain operational
Groceries, fruits and vegetable markets to stay open from April 20

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's order to extend the 21-day lockdown to 19 more days till May 3, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued guidelines for the citizens.

According to the guidelines, all religious places shall be closed for public, religious congregations are strictly prohibited until May 3. In the case of funerals, the congregation of more than 20 persons will not be permitted for the period.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Inter-state, inter-district movement of people, metro, bus services continue will be prohibited till May 3, the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines said. All educational, training institution etc shall remain closed, taxis (including auto and cycle rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators to remain prohibited until May 3.

Listen | Pandemic Podcast: Weight of the lockdown on the unorganised sector

Public places such as cinema halls, malls, shopping, sports complexes, gyms, swimming pools, theatres, bars etc also will stay shut.

Educational institutions, coaching centres, domestic, international air travel, train services will also remain suspended till this time, it said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

All domestic and international air travel of passengers(except for security purposes), passenger movement by trains(except for security purposes), buses for public transport, metro rail services to remain suspended.

Fresh guidelines were issued by the government on Wednesday for enforcing the second phase of the coronavirus lockdown, with the Union home ministry barring all kinds of public transport and prohibiting the opening of public places during this period.

Here are the guidelines:

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting over 11,000 people.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

