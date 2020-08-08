'Agriculture sector most unaffected by Covid-19'

Agriculture sector most unaffected by Covid-19 pandemic: Union Minister

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Aug 08 2020, 19:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 19:28 ist

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said that the Covid-19 pandemic did not have any major impact on the agriculture sector in the country.

Speaking at a webinar in Kolkata organised by Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tomar said that complete harvesting of rabi crops was successfully done even during the pandemic.

“The pandemic did not have any major impact on the agriculture sector and it is mostly unaffected. The rural economy is also stable,” said Tomar.

As for the Centre’s efforts for the welfare of farmers, Tomar said that on Sunday Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer Rs.17500 crore to farmers through direct benefit transfer.

“The Centre is preparing guidelines for the Farmer Producer Organizations and Rs.6500 crore has been allotted for this,” said Tomar.

He also said that through contract farming farmers will not be ensured of a buyer but will also get the minimum support price.

