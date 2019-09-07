AgustaWestland case: Court dismisses Michel's bail plea

A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed a bail plea by Christian Michel, an extradited middleman in cases registered by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in AgustaWestland scam.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar rejected the applications, finding no sufficient ground to release him at this point of time, as the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate opposed his contention.

58-year-old Michel was arrested in the UAE and extradited to India on December 4, 2018.

He faced charges of corruption and money laundering in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper purchase scam.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

According to the CBI, there was an estimated loss of Euro 398.21 million (about Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer in the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010 for the supply of VVIP choppers worth Euro 556.262 million.

The ED, in its charge sheet filed against Michel in June 2016, had alleged that he received EUR 30 million (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland.