Ahead of booster rollout, Covishield price slashed from Rs 600 to Rs 225 for private hospitals

The Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday announced that it would cut the price of its Covid-19 vaccine Covishield administered at private hospitals from Rs 600 to Rs 225 per dose, CEO Adar Poonawalla said in a tweet.

We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the Central Government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs.600 to Rs 225 per dose. We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) April 9, 2022

Precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccines will be available to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from April 10, the Union Health Ministry announced on Friday.

The precaution dose will be of the same vaccine as the first and the second dose for now.

Those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose will be eligible for the precaution dose, the ministry said.

