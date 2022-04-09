SII slashes Covishield price from Rs 600 to Rs 225

Ahead of booster rollout, Covishield price slashed from Rs 600 to Rs 225 for private hospitals

Precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccines will be available to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from April 10

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 09 2022, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 15:51 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday announced that it would cut the price of its Covid-19 vaccine Covishield administered at private hospitals from Rs 600 to Rs 225 per dose, CEO Adar Poonawalla said in a tweet.

 

Precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccines will be available to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from April 10, the Union Health Ministry announced on Friday.

The precaution dose will be of the same vaccine as the first and the second dose for now.

Those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose will be eligible for the precaution dose, the ministry said. 

