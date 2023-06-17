Ahead of PM Modi’s US visit, man flaunts ‘NMODI’ number plate on car

Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the US in the coming week, a Modi 'fan' went all out as he flaunted an ‘NMODI’ number plate on his car.

"I took this plate back in 2016, November. Narendra Modi is an inspiration to me. He inspires me to do something good for the nation, for society, for the world. PM Modi is coming here so I'm eagerly waiting to welcome him," Raghavendra Srinivas, who has been residing in USA’s Maryland for years, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Modi will arrive in New York on June 20 and will lead the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters on June 21.