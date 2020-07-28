Ahead of Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony, fourth generation tailors stitch Ram Lalla's attire: Report

Ahead of the "bhoomi pujan" ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, two brothers — Shankar Lal Srivastava and Bhagwat Prasad ‘Pahadi’ — are stitching clothes for the deity, Ram Lalla. Their shop, Babu Lal Tailors located in Badi Kutiya locality of Ayodhya, is the only shop authorised to stitch clothes for deities.

Srivastava and Lal are the fourth generation tailors from their family, who have continued the legacy of their forefathers by stitching clothes exclusively for Ram Lalla and other deities that reside in Ayodhya’s temples, according to multiple media reports.

The cloth, which is being prepared for Ram Lalla for the “bhoomi pujan” ceremony, will be in green, Lal told Times Now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on August 5 at 12:15 pm. The elder brother, Bhagwat Prasad, told the publication, “The Prime Minister is coming here on a very holy day. This occasion has finally come after a long wait. The struggle for Ram temple started when he was not even born."

Elated about the upcoming ceremony, the brothers reminisced how their father used to stitch clothes for Ram Lalla before he passed away in 1994. Shankar Lal said, “Earlier, when my father was alive, he used to take this sewing machine to the Ramjanmabhoomi and stitch the clothes then and there. However, now the clothes for Ram Lalla are stitched here at our shop, and then taken there.”

“We just stitch clothes for Thakur Ji and sadhus,” said Bhagwat Prasad. “It is all Kripa (grace) of Thakur ji. A man may wake up with an empty stomach in Ayodhya, but he never goes to bed with an empty stomach,” Prasad told News18.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be only 200 people at the August 5 ceremony at Ayodhya, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust, Swami Govind Devgiri Maharaj, told reporters earlier. All social distancing norms will be followed at the event, he added.