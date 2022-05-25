Ahead of sentencing, Yasin Malik seeks to play 'Gandhian card'

Ahead of sentencing, Yasin Malik plays 'Gandhian card'

Malik, who is awaiting the quantum of punishment for the offences in the case, was produced before the Special NIA judge

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • May 25 2022, 16:59 ist
  • updated: May 25 2022, 17:01 ist

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who has been convicted in a terror funding case, on Wednesday told the court that he has been following "Gandhian principles" after giving up arms.

Malik, who is awaiting the quantum of punishment for the offences in the case, was produced before the Special NIA judge, at Patiala House Court amid tight security.

During the course of the hearing, Malik said, "After dropping weapons, I have followed principles of Mahatma Gandhi. Since then, I have been following non-violent politics in Kashmir."

Also Read | Parts of Srinagar observe shutdown ahead of court verdict on Yasin Malik

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) argued for the death sentence for Malik.

The court also had directed the NIA authorities to assess his financial situation in connection with the terror funding case prior to Wednesday's hearing.

The accused is facing a maximum punishment of the death penalty, while the minimum sentence can be life imprisonment in the cases in which he is involved.

Malik has been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, other unlawful activities, and disturbing peace in Kashmir.

Also Read | Terror funding case: NIA seeks death penalty for Yasin Malik

He had pleaded guilty in the matter. On the last date of the hearing, he told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him, including Sections 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (being member of a terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

The present case is related to the various terrorist outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul-Mujahideen (HM), Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) backed by Islamic State perpetrating the terrorist and secessionist activities to disturb Jammu and Kashmir.

Yasin Malik
India News
Jammu and Kashmir

