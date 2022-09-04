Ahead of visit, Sheikh Hasina nudges India to continue financial support to Bangladesh

Just a day before embarking on a four-day visit to India, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday inaugurated the eighth bridge built by China, nudging India to keep its purse strings loose to fund development projects in her country.

Hasina virtually inaugurated the 1,493-metre-long eighth “Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge” – named after her mother and Bangladesh’s founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s wife Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib – over Kocha river at Bekutia in Pirojpur in south-western region of the country. Beijing provided nearly $68.92 million as a grant to support construction of the $95 million bridge in Bangladesh – one of the South Asian theatres of China-India strategic rivalry.

China’s state-owned agencies completed construction of the bridge a couple of months back and Foreign Minister Wang Yi formally handed it over to the Bangladesh government during his visit to Dhaka early last month. Hasina, however, waited and chose to virtually inaugurate it on Sunday, just a day before arriving in New Delhi for a visit, which Dhaka would like to result in India pledging its continued support to development and welfare projects in Bangladesh.

In an interview to Asian News International ahead of her visit, Hasina said that Bangladesh’s foreign policy was based on “friendship to all, malice to none” doctrine and it had no intention to interfere in India-China bilateral relations.

She also said that poverty was the only enemy of all and her government would rather focus on making the lives better for people of Bangladesh.

Nearly one-fourth of India’s commitments for credit lines to support development assistance in other countries were made to Bangladesh. The contracts signed for development projects supported by India in Bangladesh crossed $2 billion mark and the total disbursement crossed $1 billion.

Bangladesh, however, wants more to ensure that Hasina’s Awami League, which is accused by opposition parties to be excessively friendly to India, can continue its winning streak and sail through the parliamentary elections in December 2023 – reaping the political dividends of construction of infrastructure, welfare programmes and the economic growth in the past 13 years of its uninterrupted rule over Bangladesh.

China has also been supporting construction of a number of infrastructure projects in Bangladesh, including seven bridges before the one on the river Kocha. Li Jiming, Beijing’s envoy to Dhaka on Sunday said that China would continue to build infrastructure in Bangladesh within the framework of its “Belt and Road Initiative”, including a ninth bridge.

Hasina has been consistent in acknowledging India’s historic role in liberating East Pakistan from the rule of Pakistan and in giving birth to Bangladesh in 1971. But her government is also keen to take advantage of Bangladesh’s growing geostrategic importance in the wake of escalating India-China strategic rivalry, particularly for the security of India’s ‘Chicken-Neck’ corridor and its north-eastern states in the event of a military conflict with China.

The meeting between Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday is likely to result in Bangladesh and India agreeing to launch negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that would further boost bilateral trade, which already grew from $9 billion to $18 billion in the past five years.