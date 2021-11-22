Ahead of Winter Session, govt calls all-party meet

Ahead of Winter Session of Parliament, govt calls all-party meet on Sunday; PM likely to attend

Floor leaders of all the political parties from both houses of Parliament have been invited to the meeting

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 22 2021, 18:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 18:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

Ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, the government has called an all-party meeting on Sunday, which is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said on Monday.

The floor leaders of all the political parties from both houses of Parliament have been invited to the meeting, they added.

Besides Modi, senior Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, will represent the government at the meeting.

On Sunday evening, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has called a meeting of the floor leaders of the Upper House of Parliament.

Similarly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is expected to call a meeting of the floor leaders in the Lower House on November 27.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Parliament
Winter Session
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Democracy backsliding across the world amid pandemic'

'Democracy backsliding across the world amid pandemic'

'Hellbound' beats 'Squid Game' on Netflix

'Hellbound' beats 'Squid Game' on Netflix

Bees have innate ability to find flowers, shows study

Bees have innate ability to find flowers, shows study

'Phool Aur Kaante' was inspired by a Malayalam movie

'Phool Aur Kaante' was inspired by a Malayalam movie

Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'

Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'

Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit

Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit

DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait

DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait

Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience

Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience

DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?

DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

 