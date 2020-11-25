Ahmed Patel to be laid to rest in ancestral village

Ahmed Patel to be laid to rest in ancestral village on tomorrow

Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 25 2020, 18:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 18:18 ist
Late Congress leader Ahmed Patel. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who passed away on Wednesday, would be laid to rest in his ancestral village Piraman in Gujarat on Thursday. Patel, 71, had expressed the desire to be laid to rest next to his parents' graves in the village where he was born.

“He would be laid to rest in his ancestral village Piraman at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday,” Gaurav Pandya, General Secretary, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, said

“Patel’s family has appealed to his well-wishers to follow the Covid-19 guidelines and not to crowd at the burial site,” he said.

Earlier, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited Patel’s Mother Teresa Crescent residence to pay his last respects to the departed soul.

The mortal remains of Patel would be flown to Vadodara in a special flight on Wednesday evening. From Vadodara, the mortal remains would be taken to his ancestral village in an ambulance, in strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol laid down by the government.

