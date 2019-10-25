Ahmedabad firm to design Parliament, Central vista

The Centre on Friday announced that it has selected Gujarat based HCP Design, Planning and Management for designing and redeveloping of Parliament and Central vista, and developing of common central secretariat.

Announcing this, Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that of the six bid received, the jury headed by School of Planning and Architecture Director P S Rao selected HCP design.

HCP had received the highest marks at 79%. The company selected in a bid as it quoted the price that was 40% below the estimated cost of ₹448 crore. The consultancy cost would be ₹229.75 crore.

The HCP will design the Central vista, Parliament House and common secretariat, the Minister said.

The Central Public Works Department had floated a Request for Proposal on September 2 and held a pre-bid meeting on September 12 with 24 participants attending it, CPWD Director General Prabhakar Singh told media here.

The Minister said that revamping of Central vista is expected to be done by November 2021, the Parliament by August 2022 and common central secretariat by 2024.

The government expects the total investment will be around Rs 11,000 crore and the proposed new building has a life of 250 years.

However the Minister said that existing Parliament House, North and South Blocks and Rashtrapathi Bhavan will remain intact in the remodeling plan.

The Ahmedabad-based HCP has worked number of projects including the refurbishment of the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata, IIM-Ahmedabad flyover, and the Aga Khan Academy in Hyderabad and Sabarmati Riverfront Development Project