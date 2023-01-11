AI peeing row: Accused Shankar Mishra denied bail

A Delhi court on Wednesday denied bail to Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight.

Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg dismissed the bail application of the accused, saying it was not appropriate to release him on bail at this stage.

Also Read | Air India urination case: 2 crew members to join probe

A magisterial court had sent Mishra to 14-day judicial remand on Saturday, denying police his custody.