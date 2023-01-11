AI peeing row: Accused Shankar Mishra denied bail

AI peeing row: Accused Shankar Mishra denied bail

A magisterial court had sent Mishra to 14-day judicial remand on Saturday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 11 2023, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 19:52 ist
Delhi Police escorting the Shankar Mishra, the person accused in the incident. Credit: PTI Photo

A Delhi court on Wednesday denied bail to Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight.

Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg dismissed the bail application of the accused, saying it was not appropriate to release him on bail at this stage. 

Also Read | Air India urination case: 2 crew members to join probe

A magisterial court had sent Mishra to 14-day judicial remand on Saturday, denying police his custody.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Air India
Air India urinating incident
Airlines
flights
Aviation
civil aviation
India News

What's Brewing

When Indian divas aced their looks at Golden Globe

When Indian divas aced their looks at Golden Globe

FIH Men's World Cup facts and trivia

FIH Men's World Cup facts and trivia

Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?

Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?

In Pics: RRR bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu'

In Pics: RRR bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu'

Yearly floods turn Assam's rural women into refugees

Yearly floods turn Assam's rural women into refugees

 