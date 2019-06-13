AIADMK asks media not to quote leaders in news reports

Smarting under the Lok Sabha defeat that has resulted in rumblings within the party, the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Thursday virtually threatened the media with legal action if it quotes anyone other than the official spokespersons of the party in news reports or in television interviews.

The ‘gag’ should have been imposed on the leaders within the AIADMK, but the ruling party, like every other political outfit, pushed the ball onto the fourth estate’s court, fixing responsibility at journalists’ desk if they quote leaders who are not authorised to speak.

“We request the media not to invite or permit the views of anyone else who claims to be representing the party or reflecting the party’s name in any other way. If it is written or broadcast, the AIADMK will not take responsibility for any of their statements. We believe you would not compel us to take legal action regarding this,” the statement issued by the AIADMK Head Quarters said.

The press release comes a day after the AIADMK asked its spokespersons or leaders not to air their opinion on any subject till further orders. The move was aimed at quelling discontent with the AIADMK on the “dual leadership” issue that stemmed out of the party’s drubbing in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Journalists said the AIADMK statement was “unnecessary” at this juncture, pointing out that the party was shooting the messenger rather than enforcing discipline in the organisation.

“I think they are not able to handle the situation arising out of the election defeat. Since no one is accountable to the leadership, those at the helm are unable to enforce discipline within the party. Hence, they have resorted to threatening the media,” a senior journalist, who wished to remain anonymous, told DH.