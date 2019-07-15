AIADMK, DMK demand postal dept exam in Tamil

The AIADMK and DMK on Monday asked the central government to cancel the postal department examination for postmen and other posts and hold it afresh with questions in Tamil language also.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, A Navaneethakrishnan (AIADMK) said questions in the postal department's examination for appointments of postmen and assistants in rural areas held on Sunday were only in Hindi and English, and not Tamil.

"I urge the central government to cancel the postal department examinations held yesterday. The reasons are very simple and also very compulsive," he said.

The member of AIADMK, which is ruling in Tamil Nadu, to hold the exams afresh with question in Tamil language.

Tiruchi Siva (DMK) said the recent circular issued by the central government to the postal department has brought a sense of agitation in the minds of the youth in Tamil Nadu.

He said earlier the practice was to conduct the examination in Hindi, English and regional languages.

"Now it is given than it will be conducted in only Hindi and English. Already, there is a sense of feeling that our students are deprived of central government jobs, especially railways and others," Siva said.

He added that not holding the examination in regional language was 'totally unwarranted'.

He too demanded the revocation of the circular and holding the examination in regional languages.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the matter raised by members was very important and asked the Leader of the House, Thawarchand Gehlot to look into the issue.

"I have already talked to the minister (concerned), you please talk to the minister," Naidu said.