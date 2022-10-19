AIADMK leaders detained amid protest against TN govt

AIADMK leaders detained amid protest against Tamil Nadu government

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 19 2022, 10:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 10:29 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

AIADMK cadres and leaders protesting against the Tamil Nadu government have been detained, according to ANI. 

Those detained include party leader D Jayakumar. "This is a democracy, peaceful agitation should be allowed," he said. 

More to follow...

AIADMK
Tamil Nadu
India News

