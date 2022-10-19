AIADMK leaders detained amid protest against Tamil Nadu government

AIADMK cadres and leaders protesting against the Tamil Nadu government have been detained, according to ANI.

Those detained include party leader D Jayakumar. "This is a democracy, peaceful agitation should be allowed," he said.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu | AIADMK cadres protest against the Tamil Nadu government, leaders including D Jayakumar detained by police "This is a democracy, peaceful agitation should be allowed," he says pic.twitter.com/Ga49aUcd5Q — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

