AICTE bars opening of new engineering colleges for 2 years

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has barred opening of new engineering colleges for the next two years as 50 per cent seats are vacant in many institutes, according to a report by ANI.

The Council has also put a cap on introducing new courses. The body will allow the starting of new courses only in emerging disciplines, as per the report.

The move was suggested by the expert committee headed by IIT Hyderabad Chairman B V R Mohan Reddy.

India has 27 lakh seats in the undergraduate (14 lakh), diploma (11 lakh) and postgraduate (1.8 lakh) space, but only 13 lakh students took admissions in 2019-20, with seven lakh of them joining undergraduate programmes, stated a report by The Times of India.

"In view of a large number of vacant seats in various programmes during the last few years and the likely future demand, the council shall not grant approval to new technical institutions at the diploma/ undergraduate/postgraduate level in engineering and technology," stated the new AICTE handbook that defines the guidelines for the coming academic year.

According to the report quoting AICTE, in 2019, merely six lakh graduates found jobs during campus placements and a total of 518 engineering colleges shut down between 2015 and 2019.