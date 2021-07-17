'BTech programs permitted in 11 regional languages'

AICTE has permitted BTech programs in 11 regional languages: Dharmendra Pradhan

These languages are Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi and Odia

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 17 2021, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 19:32 ist
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Credit: PTI File Photo

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has permitted BTech programs in 11 regional languages, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Saturday.

These languages are Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi and Odia.

"AICTE has permitted BTech programs in 11 regional languages. PM Shri @narendramodi is committed to promoting regional languages in mainstream education. NEP stresses on this important aspect to empower students coming from diverse regions," Pradhan tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu welcomed the decision of 14 engineering colleges across eight states to offer courses in regional languages in select branches from the new academic year.

"Gratitude to Hon. Vice President for welcoming the decision to offer courses in regional language in engineering colleges," Pradhan said.

AICTE
BTech
Dharmendra Pradhan

