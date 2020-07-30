AIIA to provide free treatment to Covid-19 patients

AIIA to provide free testing, treatment to patients at Covid-19 health centre

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 30 2020, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 15:28 ist
Nurses wearing protective masks stand inside a temporary facility created to facilitate cancer patients diagnosed with coronavirus disease in Mumbai, India, July 30, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

 The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) here has started providing free testing and treatment to patients in its Covid-19 Health Centre, the AYUSH ministry said on Thursday.

AYUSH Minister Sripad Yesso Naik had visited the centre on July 28 to review the arrangements for treatment of Covid-19 patients. 

During the visit, the minister announced that CHC will provide free testing and treatment facilities to all the patients, the AYUSH ministry said in a statement

He also inaugurated the Intensive Care Unit of CHC which has been equipped with ventilator facility and all other standard provisions of ICU.

AIIA has also been designated as Covid-19 testing centre (RT-PCR and Rapid antigen testing) by the Government of Delhi. A Covid Call Centre has been established at AIIA for handling public queries related to coronavirus telephonically.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

The Institute has an important role in preventive and curative health care and research areas under the aegis of Ministry of AYUSH.

The minister also had praised prophylactic program 'AYURAKSHA' going on for 80,000 Delhi Police personnel under the directions of the Ministry of AYUSH.

"Delhi Police being the frontline warriors of Covid -19 are being given AYURAKSHA kit for boosting the immunity and increasing quality of life against Covid 19. The AYURAKSHA kit contains Sanshamani Vati (prepared from Giloy), AYUSH kadha and Anu Taila for nasal application. 

"Till date 1,58,454 Ayuraksha kits has been distributed in two phases with overall compliance of more than 90 per cent," the ministry said. 

Feedback of the Delhi police personnel is being analysed with the help of the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI).

Positive feedback is being reported from the personnel with decreased anxiety levels, feeling of general well-being and reduction in minor symptoms like cold and cough.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Shripad Yesso Naik

