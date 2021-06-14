AIIMS to recruit kids aged 6-12 yrs for Covaxin trials

AIIMS Delhi to recruit 6-12-year-olds for clinical trials of Covaxin

Recruitment of 2-6 age group children will begin after that

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 14 2021, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 16:04 ist
Credit: AFP File Photo

AIIMS Delhi will start recruitment for children in the 6-12 years age group for clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin from June 15 . It will recruit children in the 2-6 age group after that, news agency ANI reported.

 The recruitment and trial for single dose of Coviaxin for the 12-18 age group have been done. 

More to follow...

