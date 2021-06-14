AIIMS Delhi to recruit 6-12-year-olds for clinical trials of Covaxin

AIIMS Delhi will start recruitment for children in the 6-12 years age group for clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin from June 15 . It will recruit children in the 2-6 age group after that, news agency ANI reported.

The recruitment and trial for single dose of Coviaxin for the 12-18 age group have been done.

