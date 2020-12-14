AIKSCC removes convenor who favoured amendments in farm laws amid stir

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), which has been leading the farmers’ protests against the farm sector reforms, has removed its own convenor V M Singh from the post.

Singh, who has been working with sugarcane and paddy farmers in Uttar Pradesh has been at odds with the AIKSCC and taken divergent stand ever since the farmers union began their march to the national capital on November 26.

“The National Working Group of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee has decided to do away with the post of the convenor. Henceforth, all decisions of AIKSCC shall be taken only by the Working Group, which shall be the official stand of the AIKSCC and shall be announced as such,” the AIKSCC said in a statement on Monday.

Singh was in favour of shifting the protests to Burari Grounds, instead of blocking roads and highways, a stand rejected by the agitating farmers.

The protesters had dissociated with Singh, but the decision to oust him came after he reiterated his views of accepting the amendments proposed by the government and drop the demand for repeal of the laws.

On Saturday, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhanu faction) had ended the blockade at the Noida-Delhi border after talking to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Though these appear to suggest division among the ranks of farmers, the 32 farmer unions of Punjab still remain united in their demand for repeal of the farm laws.

Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathan leader Raju Shetti told DH that he had advised the protesting farmers not to let differences divert the attention from the agitation and stick to the demand for legal sanction for minimum support price.

“If you succeed on MSP, you will get the support of 94% farmers from across the country. The government speaks of 'One, Nation One Market, but we should insist on 'One Nation One Rate',” Shetti said, noting that only 6% farmers benefit by MSP.