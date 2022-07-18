Manmohan Singh came on wheelchair to vote in Prez poll

Ailing ex-PM Manmohan Singh came on a wheelchair to cast vote in Presidential poll

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 18 2022, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 21:46 ist
Former Prime Minister and MP Manmohan Singh casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday arrived on a wheelchair to cast his vote in the election of the country's 15th President.

The two-time Prime Minister has not been in the political spotlight since he tested positive for Covid-19 last year.

Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on October 13 last year and was discharged from the hospital on October 31.

The veteran Congress leader had taken leave for the Winter Session of the Parliament last year on health grounds.

The 16th Presidential election was held on Monday for the election of the country's 15th President.

NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu is contesting against joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The polling started at 10 am and ended at 5 pm.

 

Manmohan Singh
Presidential Elections
India News

