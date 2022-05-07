Ailing former Union minister Sukh Ram airlifted to Delhi for treatment at AIIMS

Ailing Union minister Sukh Ram airlifted to Delhi AIIMS

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • May 07 2022, 21:27 ist
  • updated: May 07 2022, 21:27 ist

Ailing former Union minister Pandit Sukh Ram who had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mandi was airlifted to the premier AIIMS in Delhi on Saturday, a spokesperson said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur provided the state helicopter for airlifting the 94-year-old leader to Delhi, he added.

The former Union minister was admitted in the ICU of the AIIMS neurology department and was suspected to have suffered a brain stroke.

Earlier, Chief Minister Thakur visited the Regional Hospital in Mandi to enquire about Sukh Ram's condition.

The chief minister also spoke to AIIMS-Delhi Director Randeep Guleria over the phone about the treatment of Sukh Ram.

Sukh Ram was the Union Minister of State for Communications (Independent Charge) from 1993 to 1996.

