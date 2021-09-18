Aim of J&K govt is to take industrial revolution to next level, maximise economic benefits: LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said a flourishing innovation ecosystem where producers, service providers and users are on the same wavelength will immensely contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of making India 'AtmaNirbhar'.

He also asserted that the government's aim in the UT is to take industrial revolution to the next level by making investments today to maximise economic benefits in the future.

Speaking at an event on Friday, the L-G noted that the power of new innovations combined with superior human capital is the perfect recipe to build a better tomorrow.

"We are reforming government processes using technology, and transforming skill sets of youth through modern centres of Innovation, Incubation, Invention, and Training.

“I believe the power of new innovations combined with superior human capital is the perfect recipe to build a better tomorrow. Innovations will not slow down and the administrative systems, governance will have to put in place a new mechanism for faster adaptability,” he added.

Sinha said PM Narendra Modi's mission to make India a hub of innovation and promotion of exponential technologies has made an immense impact in every possible sector.

“Graduation of India to the elite top 50 countries-club in the 2020 Global Innovation Index is a result of his vision,” he said.

The Lt Governor said soon one would be sitting in the back seat of a car without the driver in the front seat as drivers-less cars loaded with software, connected through a cell phone with promise of zero accident may replace our old drivers and driving schools.

“Similarly, the days are not far when there won't be any electricity cable or solar panel. Our windows, glass panels and roof itself would generate electricity. Maybe within few years, we will have to replace street lights in our cities because innovations in kinetic roads will generate their own energy to provide power,” he added.

Sinha also observed that people are witnessing a transformation that could change the concept of a classroom and instead of a human teacher, there would be pre-programmed cell-phone teacher.

He said the new education apps and modules with the help of artificial intelligence and robotics one fine day would make the teachers obsolete, wherever possible.

The Lt Governor said though there is no doubt that technology is a great enabler, but the pace of change also brings challenges for the government.

“We have to accelerate adoption of technologies that assist us in growth and enable us to serve more citizens with evolving safety tools. We cannot say no to innovations. We have to identify areas where it can be implemented for the better service delivery or to create a better life for the people living in far-flung areas,” he said.

Recounting some of the major breakthroughs made in the governance front since he took over the charge of Jammu Kashmir last year in August, Sinha said with initiatives like e-Office, bringing transparency in execution of work, and completing projects hanging in for long in record time, the UT government has paved a solid foundation for the rapid growth of J&K.

“We have implemented a software module called 'EMPOWER' which enables every citizen with a mobile phone to see the work taken up in a particular village, the progress made and the amount of money released by the government. Digitisation of government services has truly realized the PM’s dream of 'minimum government, maximum governance”, he added.

