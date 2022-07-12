AIMIM stages march against renaming of Aurangabad

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), along with other organisations staged a morcha on Tuesday against the state government’s decision to rename Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar.

The morcha, organised in Aurangabad, was led by the constituency’s Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel, who is also the Maharashtra unit President of AIMIM.

The erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government, led by Uddhav Thackeray, had made the decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts as Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv, respectively—a decision that the current Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government assured to ratify.

The AIMIM and Samajwadi Party have vehemently opposed the move to rename Aurangabad.

“Our question is, why was the name not changed when the Shiv Sena-BJP were in power (1995-1999 and 2014-2019)? The decision was taken (now) for political reasons,” Jaleel said. “If they believe that this renaming decision will be acceptable to all…then they must remember that the country can be run only as per the Constitution of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,” he said.