AIMIM stages march against renaming of Aurangabad

AIMIM stages march against renaming of Aurangabad

The morcha, organised in Aurangabad, was led by the constituency’s Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel, who is also the Maharashtra unit President of AIMIM

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 12 2022, 20:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 20:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), along with other organisations staged a morcha on Tuesday against the state government’s decision to rename Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar.

The morcha, organised in Aurangabad, was led by the constituency’s Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel, who is also the Maharashtra unit President of AIMIM.

The erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government, led by Uddhav Thackeray, had made the decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts as Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv, respectively—a decision that the current Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government assured to ratify.

The AIMIM and Samajwadi Party have vehemently opposed the move to rename Aurangabad.

“Our question is, why was the name not changed when the Shiv Sena-BJP were in power (1995-1999 and 2014-2019)? The decision was taken (now) for political reasons,” Jaleel said. “If they believe that this renaming decision will be acceptable to all…then they must remember that the country can be run only as per the Constitution of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AIMIM
Aurangabad
Maharashtra
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Ola unveils own lithium-ion cell as part of EV push

Ola unveils own lithium-ion cell as part of EV push

Taapsee is 'disappointed' with Lord's — Here's why

Taapsee is 'disappointed' with Lord's — Here's why

20 years on, romance and longing of 'Devdas' lives on

20 years on, romance and longing of 'Devdas' lives on

Explained: Significance of NASA's Deep Field image

Explained: Significance of NASA's Deep Field image

K'taka activists seek help for tribals hit by rain fury

K'taka activists seek help for tribals hit by rain fury

How nature and natural systems enhance design

How nature and natural systems enhance design

How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home

How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home

 