AIMIM's West Bengal acting President SK Abdul Kalam joins TMC

AIMIM's West Bengal acting president joins TMC

Kalam said that AIMIM should have tried to make a foray in Bengal much earlier and its sudden decision to contest the Assembly elections would “unnecessarily divide votes”

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jan 09 2021, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 18:30 ist
Former AIMIM leader SK Abdul Kalam (C) joined the TMC in presence of state Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya. Credit: Twitter/@AITCofficial

Ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal, the acting state president of the AIMIM SK Abdul Kalam joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with several other members on Saturday.

The development comes at a time when the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM is trying to gain a foothold in the state and had announced that it would contest the upcoming Assembly elections.

Kalam questioned his former party’s decision to contest the Assembly elections in Bengal when it was round the corner.

He said that AIMIM should have tried to make a foray in Bengal much earlier and its sudden decision to contest the Assembly elections would “unnecessarily divide votes”.

“It will result in an unnecessary division of votes which is not desired at all. While traveling to districts like Malda, Bankura, Murshidabad and Cooch Behar, I have spoken with people and they all said that the poisonous air trying to enter Bengal has to be kept at bay,” said Kalam.

He also said that had joined the TMC to keep the “poisonous air” at bay.

“For years, West Bengal has been a state of peace and tranquility. But recently the air has become poisonous and it has to be stopped,” said Kalam. He joined the TMC in presence of state Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

Last November, senior AIMIM leader in Bengal Anwar Pasha joined the TMC alleging that his former party was only acting as a “polarising element” to benefit the BJP.

Owaisi visited key Muslim leader in Bengal Abbas Siddiqui last Sunday and said that they were determined to contest the Assembly elections regardless of the defections to the TMC.

