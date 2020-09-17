Aiming to bring down Covid-19 mortality rate: Vardhan

Aiming to bring down Covid-19 mortality rate to less than 1%: Harsh Vardhan

  Sep 17 2020
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said India's Covid-19 mortality rate at 1.64 per cent is lowest in the world and the government is targeting to bring it down to less than 1 per cent.

Replying to a debate in the Rajya Sabha, he said India's recovery rate of 78-79 per cent is one of the highest in the world.

He said though total cases may have crossed 50 lakh, active cases are less than 20 per cent.

Deaths in India due to coronavirus pandemic are less than many nations in Europe, he said, adding the government was determined to cross the US in testing rate as well.

