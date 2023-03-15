AIMPLB backs Centre's stance against same-sex marriage

AIMPLB backs Centre's stance against same-sex marriage

Same-sex marriage is contrary to religion, moral values, and social traditions, the AIMPLB said

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
  • Mar 15 2023, 22:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has stated that the act of homosexuality, or the same-sex marriage is contrary to religion, moral values, and social traditions, and is unacceptable. 

In a statement, Board’s general secretary, Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, stated that in a country like India where people have always abided by religious traditions and moral values, things that are common among religions have always been acknowledged. The petitioner, through his petition filed in Supreme Court, wants the law to recognise such marriage, the statement adds.

Also Read | Same-sex marriage not acceptable: RSS leader

The Board has expressed happiness over the government having opposed the petition, and supports the government’s stand. The Board has said that if need be so felt, it will also try to become a party to the issue.

