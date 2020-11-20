Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria reviews LCH programme during sortie

Air Chief reviews LCH programme during sortie

“I am sure HAL will give required focus on productionisation at a fast pace,” he said

Akhil Kadidal
Akhil Kadidal
  • Nov 20 2020, 16:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2020, 16:54 ist
Air Chief Marshall Bhadauria with HAL staff.

Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, Chief of Air Staff, undertook his maiden flight in HAL’s designed and developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), on Friday.

The aircraft took off at 11.45 am and remained airborne for an hour. The Air Chief was accompanied by HAL’s Deputy Chief Test Pilot, Wing Commander (Retd) S P John.

After returning, Bhadauria noted that: “It was a very good sortie. I was able to look at the important flying characteristics and status of sensors already installed.”

“The Light Combat Helicopter is a potent platform due to excellent design and development efforts and a well-supported flight test team,” he said, adding that Indian Air Force is looking forward to the induction of the aircraft into service.

R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director, HAL, thanked the Air Chief and said that HAL is geared up for productionisation of LCH to meet the air force’s requirements.

