Air Force Day parade to be held in Prayagraj

For the second consecutive year, the Indian Air Force will hold its annual Air Force Day parade outside Delhi, keeping in tune with the government’s new policy of hosting such events outside the national capital.

This time the October 8 parade will be held at the Air Force Station Bamrauli in Prayagraj, and the air display will be conducted over the Sangam area in the vicinity of the Ordnance Depot Fort, the IAF said in a statement.

The Air Force Day Celebrations will commence more than a week before the parade with an air display near Bhojtal Lake in Bhopal on September 30.

Last year, the Air Force Day parade was held at Chandigarh with a flypast over the Sukhna Lake, and the Indian Army conducted its annual parade in Bengaluru.