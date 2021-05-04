Air India airlifts 190 tonnes of medical equipment from various countries in 10 days

Air India on Tuesday said it has airlifted over 190 tonnes of medical equipment from various countries, including Germany, the US, the UK and Singapore, in the last 10 days amid a massive surge of Covid-19.

India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a severe shortage of drugs, equipment, oxygen and beds.

In the last 10 days, Air India has been ferrying critical medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators, BiPAP machines, and ventilators from several locations globally, the airline said in a statement.

Read more: Air India brings 318 oxygen concentrators from New York to Delhi

"Till date, we have carried more than 8,000 medical equipment worth over 190 tonnes from Hong Kong, Germany, USA, Singapore, Dubai, London etc. into India for onward delivery in various states," it noted.

Various international agencies such as Amazon, Temasek Foundation, Phillips, Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) and World Hindu Council of America have trusted Air India to transport critical medical equipment and other supplies to India, the statement said.

"In the coming days, we have plans to carry more such equipment in good numbers from countries from where it can be procured by any government or private agency," it added.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark on Tuesday, with over 50 lakh infections being added in just 15 days.

The total tally of coronavirus cases in the country has mounted to 2,02,82,833 with 3,57,229 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.