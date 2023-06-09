Air India cancels San Francisco-Mumbai flight due to technical issue in aircraft

Air India has cancelled its flight scheduled to fly from San Francisco to Mumbai due to a technical issue in the Boeing 777 aircraft.

While regretting the disruption to its customers, Air India said the affected people have been offered the option of alternative flights or a full refund for the cancelled flight.

Besides, the airline will reimburse all expenses that the customers may incur towards hotel accommodation and transportation until they take a flight, an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

Flight AI180 was scheduled to operate from San Francisco to Mumbai on June 8 and was cancelled due to an "unforeseen technical issue".

Sources said the flight was initially delayed by a few hours due to some issues with an aircraft tyre, and subsequently, the flight was cancelled.

Details about the number of passengers who had booked the flight could not be immediately ascertained.

On June 6, an Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew on board was diverted to the Magadan port city in far east Russia following a mid-air glitch in one of the Boeing 777-200LR aircraft engines.

All were stranded in the port city for two days, and the replacement aircraft ferried them to San Francisco on June 8.