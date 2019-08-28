Air India detects fake recruitment advt, to file FIR

Air India has detected an advertisement for fake recruitment scheme wherein it is being said that there are total 120 vacant seats in the airline and if an applicant wants to apply for any position, he or she will have to deposit Rs 9,800 plus GST, according to officials.

The airline will soon file an FIR against the person or persons running this fake recruitment scheme, said one of the officials.

The national carrier came to know about this fake scheme on Wednesday through social media when a person posted the advertisement and asked Air India whether it is running such a recruitment scheme or not, the official said.

"A two-page fake advertisement for recruitment has been noticed on Wednesday. It asks the applicant to contact a person named Rohan Verma...(and) deposit a 'refundable security amount' of Rs 9,800 plus GST," said the airline official.

The advertisement shows the following fake address: Air India Building, Akola, Santacruz East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400047.

"We have got no building in Akola," another airline official said.

The fake recruitment scheme advertisement says that total of 150 candidates have been short-listed and total vacant seats are 120.

"We will soon file an FIR against the person or persons who are running such a fake recruitment scheme," the official said.